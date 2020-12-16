WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Warnings, Advisories Issued; Parts Of Maryland Could See Up To 12 Inches Of Snow
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Local TV, NFL, Robert Griffin III, Sports, Talkers, Trace McSorley

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday the team has placed quarterback Trace McSorley on the Injured Reserve.

McSorely went down with a knee injury late in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns. He had to be helped off the field by trainers.

McSorley is the latest Ravens quarterback to be placed on the Injured Reserve.

Robert Griffin III was also placed on the list after he injured his hamstring in the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply