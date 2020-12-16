Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday the team has placed quarterback Trace McSorley on the Injured Reserve.
We have placed QB Trace McSorley on IR. pic.twitter.com/g75rK6RaVv
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 15, 2020
McSorely went down with a knee injury late in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns. He had to be helped off the field by trainers.
McSorley is the latest Ravens quarterback to be placed on the Injured Reserve.
Robert Griffin III was also placed on the list after he injured his hamstring in the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.