BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s snowing!

Parts of Maryland are being blanketed with the season’s first snow, and local and state officials have been preparing.

It is, however, making travel more difficult where winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in place, the National Weather Service reports.

Continue to follow md511.org for the latest road conditions, travel alerts and where snow emergency plans are in effect.

Travel is becoming more difficult where our Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory are in place. If you need to travel during this storm, be extra cautious. Latest snow/ice forecast for YOUR location: https://t.co/DtvXcTvBHS pic.twitter.com/ghAprdFbdV — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) December 16, 2020

Counties and cities have been pretreating roads since Tuesday, but are still urging people to avoid the roads if possible.

Maryland State Police are out on the roads and will implement snow emergency plans where needed. They will also be moving patrol troopers to wherever they are needed due to weather.

.@mdsp will be monitoring road conditions closely and will implement snow emergency plans where needed. In addition, troopers from the CVED and Automotive Safety Enforcement Division will be reassigned wherever additional patrol troopers are needed due to weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/3QKDdIIWhG — MD State Police (@MDSP) December 16, 2020

Howard County’s Bureau of Highways says if you don’t need to be on the roads, stay home. If you have to drive, take your time, stay alert and make sure to drive with your headlights on to improve your visibility.

.@HoCoGov Bureau of Highways is URGING #HoCoMD, if you do not need to be on the road today, pls stay home to allow room for our plow trucks to do their job. If you must be out, pls drive slow, take your time, stay alert & drive w/ your headlights on to improve visibility. https://t.co/8pRL4pQ5Wk — Howard County Gov't (@HoCoGov) December 16, 2020

Frederick County is already seeing some crashes.

FPD is responding to several crashes in the city. We’re asking all drivers to stay off the roads to allow snow crews to finish clearing the roads. — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) December 16, 2020

TIMELINE: When Will Snow Arrive In Maryland Wednesday?

Here’s a look at the updated totals as the storm continues to move across the state.

We’re already seeing the effects of the storm, with Anne Arundel County seeing pockets of snow accumulating.

As of noon Wednesday, some parts of Maryland could see up to a foot of snow, but in Baltimore the snow total has been decreased to one to three inches.

Roads are starting to get covered on TV Hill, as of 1 pm. #BeOnWJZ #mdwx pic.twitter.com/hjTNTQsqhM — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) December 16, 2020

Maryland Weather: Winter Storm Warnings Issued As Some Parts Of State Could See Up To 1 Foot Of Snow

My sister’s Shiba Inu “Loki” enjoying the snow in Rockville! #BeOnWJZ pic.twitter.com/Mtivfu1bVT — Linh Bui WJZ (@LinhBuiWJZ) December 16, 2020

#mdwx In exactly 2 hours since I first Tweeted my side street it is covered. #needabeach pic.twitter.com/KMdAGEvY82 — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) December 16, 2020

Meteorologist Meg McNamara says Baltimore will have more of a freezing rain and wintry mix more than snow now.

Baltimore City officials said that while it’s less accumulating snow, residents shouldn’t let their guard down.

Baltimore City Could See Snow Wednesday: What You Need To Know

Mayor Brandon Scott called for residents’ “full cooperation” to clear snow from City streets, asking everyone to be a good neighbor.

The mayor added the city’s snow team will be out and about treating and clearing roads

