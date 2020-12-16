Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — With Wednesday bringing the most snow Maryland has seen in a few years, kids, and even a few adults, took advantage of the opportunity to have a little fun.
Families enjoyed sledding at Dumbarton Middle School on their snow day.
“First thing I said when I got here was, ‘Wow, a fun day. Hasn’t happened in ages,'” one resident told WJZ.
“Super fun, super fun,” another person said.
Snow began falling in Western Maryland Wednesday morning with the Baltimore area seeing its first flake around 11 a.m.
“We’ve been locked inside for so long it’s just nice to be able to enjoy a little bit of difference,” one family said.
So far, Maryland has seen over five inches in some parts of the state.