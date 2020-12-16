BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A slow-moving winter storm is expected to hit the northeast Wednesday and some parts of Maryland could see up to 12 inches of snow.

Ahead of the storm’s arrival, a number of winter storm watches and warnings were issued across the state.

Maryland Weather: Winter Storm Warnings Issued As Some Parts Of State Could See Up To 1 Foot Of Snow

Meteorologist Tim Williams says it’s not going to be the type of storm that greets you in the morning.

So when can Maryland expect to see its first snowflake? Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says central Maryland won’t see any until the afternoon.

Timeline of storm (central Maryland):

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Snow develops, 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected. The first flakes should be moving in around 2 p.m. and a period of steady snow will begin.

2 p.m. to 10 p.m. — Snow mixes with sleet and freezing rain some melting occurs. During the late afternoon through Wednesday evening, warm air will nose its way in from the Atlantic and a period of sleet, freezing rain, and rain will occur across portions of central Maryland.

10 p.m. to 4 a.m. — Changeover to snow with additional accumulations. The heaviest snow fall will happen overnight.

4 a.m. to 7 a.m. — Storm system moves out of Maryland.

So many areas will start and finish as snow, it’s what happens in between that will impact the amount of snow you see on the ground Thursday morning.

WJZ’s Weather Team continues to track the storm. Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.