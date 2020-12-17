BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two 26-year-old men are injured in separate incidents that happened across Baltimore City on Wednesday going into Thursday, Baltimore police said.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Wilkens Avenue for a shooting at around 12:27 a.m.

When police arrived they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the face by a flare gun. He was taken to an area hospital and is in serious condition.

The victim told police he was in the unit block of College Avenue when he was shot but was also to get to his home on Wilkens Avenue.

Though police originally said that the man was shot, medical personnel determined the cause of the facial trauma did not come from a shotgun or handgun.

Police said the victim’s burns are from him being shot in the face with a flare-gun.

Southwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2488.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-866-7lockup.

An earlier incident happened late Wednesday when a man was shot in the hip in East Baltimore.

Baltimore Police say officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the 1200 block of North Avenue around 11:15 p.m.

There, they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the right hip. He was taken to an area hospital where he was rushed into surgery.

Eastern District Detectives are investigating this shooting and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2433.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-866-7lockup.