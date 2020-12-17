Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot in the hip late Wednesday in East Baltimore.
Baltimore Police say officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the 1200 block of North Avenue around 11:15 p.m.
There, they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the right hip. He was taken to an area hospital where he was rushed into surgery.
Eastern District Detectives are investigating this shooting and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2433.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-866-7lockup.