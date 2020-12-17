BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Ascension St. Agnes Hospital were distributed to healthcare workers Thursday.

They said it’s more than just a medicine, it’s a shot of hope.

“Nervous, I’m a little nervous, but I’m excited,” Veronica Peace, a Nurse Technician, said.

It’s a big day for Peace. She is the first healthcare worker at Ascension St. Agnes in southwest Baltimore to receive the vaccine.

With a quick prick of a needle and a round of applause, she made history.

“When I first started working on the frontlines, my heart was so heavy and now I just feel like I could save the world with the vaccine,” Peace said.

Thirteen nurses and doctors at the hospital rolled up their sleeves Thursday and received their first dose.

“Very excited, very grateful, I think this vaccine is going to make a huge difference,” Pablo Garcia, an ICU Physician at Ascension St. Agnes, said.

Right now, healthcare workers, first responders and long-term care facility patients are among the first group eligible to receive the vaccine.

All mixed with emotions and thoughts of each COVID patient they treated or lost.

“At first I was nervous, but I feel fine,” Jaci Buteau, an ER Nurse, said.

Some said each syringe is a shot of hope that the end of the pandemic is near.

“I was excited because it’s a step in the right direction and it’s going to make everyone feel safer,” Buteau said.

Hospital officials said they will have about 100 healthcare workers receive the vaccine Friday.

