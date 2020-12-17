COVID LATESTOver 2.2K New Cases, Hospitalizations Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All Baltimore City Public Schools meal sites are closed Thursday, the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success said earlier in the morning.

The sites were closed due to inclement weather, they said.

They ask that people call ahead to rec center and community meal sites.

All in-person learning sites are also closed for Thursday, City Schools said. Students will all be learning virtually for the day.

They said all essential employees should still report in-person.

