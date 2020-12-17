Comments
BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — The man accused of attacking Black Lives Matter supporters in Montgomery County has pleaded guilty to assault.
Anthony Brennan III is set to be sentenced in February.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Police Arrest Suspect Accused Of Assaulting Trio Hanging Pro-Black Lives Matter Flyers Along Trail In Bethesda
- Suspect Sought For Allegedly Assaulting Trio Hanging Pro-Black Lives Matter Flyers Along Trail In Bethesda
Back in June, he was caught on camera harassing a group as they hung pro-Black Lives Matter flyers along the Capital Crescent Trail in Bethesda.
Brennan grabbed the flyers from one of the victims before pushing his bike and charging at them.
The 60-year-old has previously called his behavior “disgusting.”