By CBS Baltimore Staff
BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — The man accused of attacking Black Lives Matter supporters in Montgomery County has pleaded guilty to assault.

Anthony Brennan III is set to be sentenced in February.

Back in June, he was caught on camera harassing a group as they hung pro-Black Lives Matter flyers along the Capital Crescent Trail in Bethesda.

Brennan grabbed the flyers from one of the victims before pushing his bike and charging at them.

The 60-year-old has previously called his behavior “disgusting.”

