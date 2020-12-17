BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City council members are asking people to take part in the #ShopLocalChallenge.

Their message is simple.

“In this unprecedented moment of challenge, let’s show up for our local businesses,” Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen said.

“From Hampden to Coldstream – Homestead – Montebello, it is clear that we need to support our businesses to have thriving communities,” Baltimore City Councilwoman Odette Ramos said.

Martiza Fisher, Owner of New York Dominican Salon and Laser Jewelry, said business is down 50 percent.

“We’re here waiting for the customers, sometimes they come, sometimes they don’t,” Fisher said.

If you’d like to take part in this campaign, take a picture buying from your favorite local business and spread some virtual love to those who need it during this challenging time.

Fisher said, by staying local, you’re also getting a more specialized shopping experience.

“We have conversations with the customers, like why you’re buying this gift,” Fisher said. “We are a very detailed service, very personal.”

Jeryl Cole, Owner of Off the Rox Wine & Beer, said this year it’s especially important to shop with intention.

“Shop where you live, walk where you can shop,” Cole said. “You should always have it in your mind that, hey, if I have to buy something, I should go to the small guy that’s in my neighborhood and support them.”

Another campaign to look out for is called Bmore Local Buy More Local.

For more information, click here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.