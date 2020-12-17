COVID LATESTOver 2.2K New Cases, Hospitalizations Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools website is down, the school system said Thursday morning.

The school system said their engineers are working on figuring out the issue.

The website is the only system affected, their district network is still working.

This story is developing. 

