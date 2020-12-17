Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools website is down, the school system said Thursday morning.
The City Schools website is currently down. Our engineers are working on determining and resolving the issue. The website, which is separate from our district network, is the only system currently affected. We apologize for any inconvenience.
— Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) December 17, 2020
The school system said their engineers are working on figuring out the issue.
The website is the only system affected, their district network is still working.
