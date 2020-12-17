Comments
TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — As the winter weather continues to impact roads across the area, Baltimore County said it will postpone its recycling pick-up service on Friday, December 18.
Baltimore County residents who usually have their recycling picked up on Fridays are asked to hold it until the next scheduled pickup.
You can also drop it off at a County drop-off center.
Trash collections set for Friday will happen wherever road conditions allow, County officials said.
They are asking residents to leave trash materials out until they are collected.
Scheduled recycling conditions will run normally starting Monday, December 21.