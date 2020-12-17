WEATHER ALERTIcy Roads A Concern Thursday After Refreezing Overnight
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, community collection centers, Department of Public Works, Local TV, Recycling, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The city’s Department of Public Works closed its community collection centers Thursday following the season’s first major winter storm.

That means residents will have to drop off their recycling later this week. Trash collections will continue as scheduled Thursday.

The five DPW Citizens’ Convenience Drop-Off Centers located at Sisson Street, Bowleys Lane, Reedbird, Quarantine Road Landfill and the Northwest Transfer Station will be open.

Curbside recycling is set to resume on Jan. 19, 2021, Mayor Brandon Scott announced earlier this week.

 

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply