BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The city’s Department of Public Works closed its community collection centers Thursday following the season’s first major winter storm.
That means residents will have to drop off their recycling later this week. Trash collections will continue as scheduled Thursday.
The five DPW Citizens’ Convenience Drop-Off Centers located at Sisson Street, Bowleys Lane, Reedbird, Quarantine Road Landfill and the Northwest Transfer Station will be open.
Curbside recycling is set to resume on Jan. 19, 2021, Mayor Brandon Scott announced earlier this week.