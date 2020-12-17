COVID LATESTOver 2.2K New Cases, Hospitalizations Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Your BGE bill will not be going up next year.

The company plans to keep utility rates steady to ease some of the financial burden caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite that, you may see your gas and electric bills go up as soon as 2022 to prevent a larger increase in 2023.

BGE has also announced a new, $15 million relief package to help small businesses.

Starting next month, people can start applying for up to $20,000 in grant money.

