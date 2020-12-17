ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday $180 million in immediate state economic relief to help families and small businesses struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the $180 million, $50 million will go to Maryland hotels and $30 million will go to restaurants.

Gov. Hogan said a larger percentage of hotels will not be able to survive after another six months.

“This sector was among the first to suffer and will be among the last to recover from the crisis,” the governor said. “According to recent projections, 71 percent of hotels will not last more than six months at current projected revenue and occupancy levels.”

The $50 million in relief will be distributed by local jurisdictions to go toward payroll expenses to keep people employed and to assist with rent and utilities in order to help keep operations going.

Gov. Hogan said another $15 million in assistance will go toward entertainment venues.

