Over 2.2K New Cases, Hospitalizations Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 2,217 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as hospitalizations go down again.

There have now been 243,984 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. Forty-nine more Marylanders have died from the virus in the last 24 hours with a total of 5,152 deaths reported.

Hospitalizations went down by 60, now at 1,702. ICU beds are slightly down again to 394, and there are 1,308 in acute care.

The statewide positivity rate went up slightly, now at 7.73%.

The state has administered 29,546 more coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county, race and age/gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 4,919 (128)
Anne Arundel 20,941 (308) 13*
Baltimore City 28,853 (620) 21*
Baltimore County 35,002 (821) 29*
Calvert 1,939 (42) 1*
Caroline 1,190 (10)
Carroll 4,410 (149) 4*
Cecil 2,984 (61) 2*
Charles 5,322 (114) 1*
Dorchester 1,194 (17)
Frederick 9,241 (157) 8*
Garrett 1,244 (30)
Harford 7,514 (125) 4*
Howard 9,912 (160) 6*
Kent 594 (24) 2*
Montgomery 40,747 (1,009) 44*
Prince George’s 49,068 (984) 27*
Queen Anne’s 1,386 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 2,827 (77)
Somerset 1,520 (15)
Talbot 986 (7)
Washington 6,350 (108)
Wicomico 4,054 (69)
Worcester 1,787 (41) 1*
Data not available (50) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 10,755 (1)
10-19 21,965 (4)
20-29 45,709 (27) 1*
30-39 43,197 (59) 6*
40-49 37,983 (155) 4*
50-59 36,329 (399) 21*
60-69 24,180 (808) 17*
70-79 13,995 (1,291) 30*
80+ 9,871 (2,405) 88*
Data not available (3)
Female 128,325 (2,514) 81*
Male 115,659 (2,638) 86*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 71,786 (1,931) 60*
Asian (NH) 4,942 (178) 6*
White (NH) 76,865 (2,402) 82*
Hispanic 43,865 (524) 14*
Other (NH) 11,186 (54)
Data not available 35,340 (63) 5*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

