ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 2,217 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as hospitalizations go down again.
There have now been 243,984 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. Forty-nine more Marylanders have died from the virus in the last 24 hours with a total of 5,152 deaths reported.
Hospitalizations went down by 60, now at 1,702. ICU beds are slightly down again to 394, and there are 1,308 in acute care.
The statewide positivity rate went up slightly, now at 7.73%.
The state has administered 29,546 more coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county, race and age/gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|4,919
|(128)
|Anne Arundel
|20,941
|(308)
|13*
|Baltimore City
|28,853
|(620)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|35,002
|(821)
|29*
|Calvert
|1,939
|(42)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,190
|(10)
|Carroll
|4,410
|(149)
|4*
|Cecil
|2,984
|(61)
|2*
|Charles
|5,322
|(114)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,194
|(17)
|Frederick
|9,241
|(157)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,244
|(30)
|Harford
|7,514
|(125)
|4*
|Howard
|9,912
|(160)
|6*
|Kent
|594
|(24)
|2*
|Montgomery
|40,747
|(1,009)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|49,068
|(984)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,386
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|2,827
|(77)
|Somerset
|1,520
|(15)
|Talbot
|986
|(7)
|Washington
|6,350
|(108)
|Wicomico
|4,054
|(69)
|Worcester
|1,787
|(41)
|1*
|Data not available
|(50)
|3*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|10,755
|(1)
|10-19
|21,965
|(4)
|20-29
|45,709
|(27)
|1*
|30-39
|43,197
|(59)
|6*
|40-49
|37,983
|(155)
|4*
|50-59
|36,329
|(399)
|21*
|60-69
|24,180
|(808)
|17*
|70-79
|13,995
|(1,291)
|30*
|80+
|9,871
|(2,405)
|88*
|Data not available
|(3)
|Female
|128,325
|(2,514)
|81*
|Male
|115,659
|(2,638)
|86*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|71,786
|(1,931)
|60*
|Asian (NH)
|4,942
|(178)
|6*
|White (NH)
|76,865
|(2,402)
|82*
|Hispanic
|43,865
|(524)
|14*
|Other (NH)
|11,186
|(54)
|Data not available
|35,340
|(63)
|5*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ's coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.