COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland Athletics has canceled the Terps season-finale game against Michigan State.
The game will not be rescheduled.
All team training activities have been paused.
The Maryland Football department said between December 10-16, 15 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a Big Ten positivity rate of 2.4%.
Antigen tests conducted Thursday morning resulted in three more presumptive positives, with confirmatory PCR tests pending.
There were six positive cases among staff over that same time period, resulting in a population positivity rate of 12.4%.
All positive individuals are in designated isolation spaces, the Athletics department said.
“This has been a season of promise and of adversity,” said Head Coach Michael Locksley. “Our team has demonstrated a tremendous work ethic, resolve and displayed Maryland pride throughout this unique season. We have battled two opponents each week, the team we matched up with on the field and COVID. Together, we experienced tremendous highs and we are deeply disappointed that we will not be able to test ourselves on the field against Michigan State.”
Three previous games were canceled because of positive tests within the Maryland program or their opponent.
