BALTIMORE (WJZ) — CT scans are vital to doctors on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, but disinfecting the machines in between use is time-consuming.

Manually cleaning the machines takes about 30 minutes, limiting its use when so many patients need it.

That’s where researchers from Johns Hopkins step in.

Professors in several different departments have teamed up to streamline the cleaning process to only a matter of minutes.

They’re using UV Lights.

They attach a lamp to the scanner bed to wipe out 99.9 percent of virus particles, even in hard to reach spaces.

This cleaning process will also help keep CT techs and housekeeping staff safer.

This isn’t the first time UV Lights have been used for cleaning.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Hopkins researchers found a similar process can help decontaminate N95 masks.

