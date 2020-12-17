BALTIMORE (WJZ) — LifeBridge Health received on Thursday its first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and began vaccinating its frontline workers.
The first doses of the newly approved vaccine were given to 24 team members at Sinai Hospital.
LifeBridge Health said it will begin larger vaccination clinics on Friday at Sinai Hospital, Northwest Hospital and Carrol Hospital for employees who have pre-registered to receive the vaccine.
The first person to receive the vaccine at LifeBridge Health was emergency room nurse Romarie Poore, who joined Sinai Hospital at the start of the pandemic.
In deciding who will get the vaccine first, LifeBridge Health is following CDC guidelines as well as Governor Larry Hogan’s four-stage distribution plan.
LifeBridge Health expects to receive 2,900 doses with this first round of vaccinations.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.