By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Food Bank is once again smashing records on the number of meal donations.

Since March, the food bank has given away 47 million pounds of food, or about 39 million meals, to families in need.

The demand is much bigger this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maryland Food Bank is urging Congress to pass a relief package that includes money for food assistance and snap benefits.

