Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Food Bank is once again smashing records on the number of meal donations.
Since March, the food bank has given away 47 million pounds of food, or about 39 million meals, to families in need.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The demand is much bigger this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Maryland Food Bank is urging Congress to pass a relief package that includes money for food assistance and snap benefits.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.