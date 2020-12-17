BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland public school students will continue to learn virtually Thursday as the season’s first major winter storm rolled through the state Wednesday bringing snow, sleet and freezing rain with it.

Several school districts announced they were moving to all virtual learning Thursday, including Anne Arundel, Frederick and Howard county public schools. Cecil County delayed virtual learning by two hours. SEE FULL LIST

Baltimore City delayed in-person learning by one hour.

1/2: In consideration of continued inclement weather conditions with some power outages, virtual instruction will operate on a two-hour delay. All staff, with the exception of maintenance and operations, should telework. https://t.co/M2SDSA8w9m — CCPSMD (@CCPSMD) December 17, 2020

12/17/20, Virtual instruction will take place today as scheduled. First meal service is canceled; 2nd meal service available, as scheduled. https://t.co/bRY17wvBGS — HCPSS (@HCPSS) December 17, 2020

5:30 a.m., 12/17/20: Due to forecasted inclement weather, @AACountySchools will operate on a status of Virtual Instruction with School Buildings Closed today (12/17). More info at https://t.co/AMrKP3mWKC. — AACPS (@AACountySchools) December 17, 2020

FCPS MD Schools: All Virtual Day of Instruction, Thursday, December 17. No in-person small group instruction. Telework encouraged. Staff who must report to buildings should arrive by 9 AM. See details: https://t.co/pexzPqrvbv — FCPS-MD (@FCPSMaryland) December 17, 2020

As for colleges and universities, most are opening their physical campuses at noon Thursday — including Towson University, UMBC and Loyola.

Due to inclement weather, Towson University will delay the opening of its physical campus until 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17. — Towson University (@TowsonU) December 17, 2020

Loyola campuses will open at noon on Thursday, Dec. 17. Virtual work and learning will continue. Essential employees should report as scheduled: https://t.co/DnWwahH9F2 — Loyola University MD (@LoyolaMaryland) December 17, 2020

Due to icy conditions, UMBC’s physical campus will open at noon today, December 17. Register for emergency alerts for the most up-to-date information. https://t.co/kjJXCZ04Xz pic.twitter.com/kGVBCE7fJd — UMBC (@UMBC) December 17, 2020

