WEATHER ALERTIcy Roads A Concern Thursday After Refreezing Overnight
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Maryland, School Closings, School Delays, Schools, virtual learning, Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland public school students will continue to learn virtually Thursday as the season’s first major winter storm rolled through the state Wednesday bringing snow, sleet and freezing rain with it.

Several school districts announced they were moving to all virtual learning Thursday, including Anne Arundel, Frederick and Howard county public schools. Cecil County delayed virtual learning by two hours. SEE FULL LIST

Baltimore City delayed in-person learning by one hour.

As for colleges and universities, most are opening their physical campuses at noon Thursday — including Towson University, UMBC and Loyola.

For a full list of closings and delays, click here. 

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply