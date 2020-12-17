PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Police responded to over 1,100 calls for service, including more than 350 crashes as a winter storm rolled through the state Wednesday.
According to state police, 1,159 calls for service came in between 9 a.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday There were 356 crashes reported to state police, 226 unattended or disabled vehicles and 17 roadside hazards.
Among those crashes, troopers from the Frederick Barrack responded to 74, followed by the Golden Ring Barrack (48), JFK Barrack (35), Hagerstown Barrack (27), Westminster Barrack (26) and Bel Air Barrack (24)
In Harford County, snowplows made their rounds from Route 40 to the Pennsylvania Line, getting into some neighborhoods when they could. Yet, some cars ended up in ditches. Maryland State Police responded to 24 crashes alone in the county.
In Jarrettsville, there was a crash involving a Harford County highway truck and a FedEx Truck.
State highway and county officials asked residents stay home to help keep roadways clear.
Counties and cities have been pretreating roads since Tuesday.
