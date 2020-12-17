WEATHER ALERTIcy Roads A Concern Thursday After Refreezing Overnight
By CBS Baltimore Staff
PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Police responded to over 1,100 calls for service, including more than 350 crashes as a winter storm rolled through the state Wednesday.

According to state police, 1,159 calls for service came in between 9 a.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday There were 356 crashes reported to state police, 226 unattended or disabled vehicles and 17 roadside hazards.

In Harford County, snowplows made their rounds from Route 40 to the Pennsylvania Line, getting into some neighborhoods when they could. Yet, some cars ended up in ditches. Maryland State Police responded to 24 crashes alone in the county.

In Jarrettsville, there was a crash involving a Harford County highway truck and a FedEx Truck.

State highway and county officials asked residents stay home to help keep roadways clear.

Counties and cities have been pretreating roads since Tuesday.



