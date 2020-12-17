Server Gets $2,020 Tip At Evelyn's Restaurant In Annapolis Days Before COVID Restrictions Pause Regular DiningA server in an Annapolis restaurant picked up a check last weekend to find a generous tip- of $2,020.

Morgan State University Choir Forced To Adjust Traditional Holiday Performances Due To COVID-19 PandemicIt’s that time of year when the world-renowned Morgan State University Choir is usually performing holiday classics across Maryland.

Baltimore Department Stores Of Christmas Past Brought Holiday Joy To Shoppers, Now Long Gone And ClosedMany Christmases ago, the corner of Howard and Lexington in Baltimore was a holiday shopping heaven.

What's Maryland Most Popular Christmas Treat?The holidays are here and that means eating a whole of Christmas treats.

Dreaming Of A White Christmas? The Odds Are Unlikely In Maryland, NOAA SaysThose hoping to see a white Christmas in Maryland this year may be disappointed.

Maryland Zoo Adds More Walk-Through Dates To Zoo Lights EventThe Maryland Zoo has added more hours for people to walk through its annual Zoo Lights exhibit.