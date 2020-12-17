BOONSBORO, Md. (WJZ) — More than eight inches of snow fell across parts of Maryland Wednesday as the season’s first winter storm moved through the area.
WJZ’s Bob Turk said the snow Parkton saw 9 inches of snow, while McHenry in Western Maryland saw 8.5 inches.
In Bloomfield nearly 8 inches of snow was reported, while Reisterstown saw nearly 7.5 inches.
In Manchester, 6 inches of snow was reported Wednesday.
During the winter storm, Maryland State Police responded to 826 calls for service came in between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. There were 262 crashes reported to state police and 170 unattended or disabled vehicles.
There were also 13 calls for roadside hazards, such as downed trees and wires, according to Maryland State Police.
More snow is expected to fall starting overnight.