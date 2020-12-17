ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 15,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment insurance last week.
The state’s Department of Labor reports that 15,754 unemployment insurance claims were made for the week ending on Dec. 12. That was up slightly from the previous week when 15,361 claims were made.
This comes as some jurisdictions have closed indoor and outdoor dining around the state. In Anne Arundel County, dining options were supposed to be closed, but a judge ruled temporarily against the county executive after some restaurant owners sued. They are expected to review the order again on Dec. 28.
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – December 12, 2020
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims**
|EB Claims
|Allegany
|147
|28
|15
|31
|3
|Anne Arundel
|667
|144
|49
|213
|23
|Baltimore City
|1,080
|330
|146
|339
|42
|Baltimore County
|1,393
|421
|140
|368
|27
|Calvert
|89
|21
|6
|24
|0
|Caroline
|45
|6
|4
|11
|1
|Carroll
|177
|30
|11
|37
|2
|Cecil
|130
|36
|12
|20
|0
|Charles
|157
|61
|23
|53
|3
|Dorchester
|67
|14
|6
|19
|2
|Frederick
|236
|57
|16
|82
|3
|Garrett
|69
|16
|6
|16
|1
|Harford
|273
|70
|24
|90
|5
|Howard
|265
|65
|27
|85
|3
|Kent
|30
|14
|1
|9
|0
|Montgomery
|903
|220
|70
|338
|18
|Non – Maryland
|1,562
|661
|107
|183
|21
|Prince George’s
|1,312
|530
|161
|339
|26
|Queen Anne’s
|42
|7
|3
|13
|0
|Somerset
|61
|8
|4
|6
|1
|St. Mary’s
|60
|9
|4
|19
|0
|Talbot
|47
|6
|9
|15
|3
|Unknown
|785
|2
|4
|18
|1
|Washington
|247
|68
|17
|48
|1
|Wicomico
|192
|48
|10
|33
|2
|Worcester
|174
|30
|11
|44
|1
|Totals by Type:
|10,210
|2,902
|886
|2,453
|189
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|10,210
|Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims:
|5,544
|Total New UI Claims:
|15,754
