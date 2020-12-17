WEATHER ALERTIcy Roads A Concern Thursday After Refreezing Overnight
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 15,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment insurance last week.

The state’s Department of Labor reports that 15,754 unemployment insurance claims were made for the week ending on Dec. 12. That was up slightly from the previous week when 15,361 claims were made.

This comes as some jurisdictions have closed indoor and outdoor dining around the state. In Anne Arundel County, dining options were supposed to be closed, but a judge ruled temporarily against the county executive after some restaurant owners sued. They are expected to review the order again on Dec. 28.

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – December 12, 2020
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims** EB Claims
Allegany 147 28 15 31 3
Anne Arundel 667 144 49 213 23
Baltimore City 1,080 330 146 339 42
Baltimore County 1,393 421 140 368 27
Calvert 89 21 6 24 0
Caroline 45 6 4 11 1
Carroll 177 30 11 37 2
Cecil 130 36 12 20 0
Charles 157 61 23 53 3
Dorchester 67 14 6 19 2
Frederick 236 57 16 82 3
Garrett 69 16 6 16 1
Harford 273 70 24 90 5
Howard 265 65 27 85 3
Kent 30 14 1 9 0
Montgomery 903 220 70 338 18
Non – Maryland 1,562 661 107 183 21
Prince George’s 1,312 530 161 339 26
Queen Anne’s 42 7 3 13 0
Somerset 61 8 4 6 1
St. Mary’s 60 9 4 19 0
Talbot 47 6 9 15 3
Unknown 785 2 4 18 1
Washington 247 68 17 48 1
Wicomico 192 48 10 33 2
Worcester 174 30 11 44 1
Totals by Type: 10,210 2,902 886 2,453 189
Total Regular UI Claims: 10,210
Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims: 5,544
Total New UI Claims: 15,754

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

