ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A record number of Marylanders enrolled in private health coverage for 2021 through Maryland Health Connection, Gov. Larry Hogan reported Thursday.
Hogan said 166,038 residents enrolled in the state’s health insurance marketplace, which is a 4.5% increase since last year.
“I am pleased to see so many Marylanders taking advantage of our state’s impressive health insurance marketplace, especially as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic, ” said Governor Hogan. “With one of the longest COVID-19 special enrollment periods in the country, we continue to work to increase healthcare access and affordability in Maryland.”
Hogan said the enrollment was bolstered by a reinsurance program that he and the General Assembly created in 2018. It lowered consumer prices for the past three years. A special enrollment launched in response to COVID-19 covered more than 100,000 Marylanders in Medicaid and private coverage during the past nine months.
The last peak enrollment was in 2016, when 162,652 Marylanders enrolled into the marketplace. It launched in 2013.
Enrollment for 2021 grew in every jurisdiction.