WEATHER ALERTExpect Refreezing As Temps Fall, Heavy Wind Gusts
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A special weather statement was issued by the National Weather Service for drivers in the state of Maryland.

It warns that icy roads are likely Thursday morning.

They say that while most of the winter weather is over, there is a chance for light precipitation.

In addition, they warn that wet roads are likely to be frozen in the morning.

Anyone leaving their homes this morning is urged to use caution while driving.

 

