BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A special weather statement was issued by the National Weather Service for drivers in the state of Maryland.
It warns that icy roads are likely Thursday morning.
They say that while most of the winter weather is over, there is a chance for light precipitation.
Additional minor snow and ice accumulations will occur overnight, but the bulk of the storm has now passed. However, falling temperatures may lead to increasingly icy roads, even in locales where mainly rain fell. Use caution overnight! pic.twitter.com/P8xnLNUirH
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) December 17, 2020
In addition, they warn that wet roads are likely to be frozen in the morning.
Anyone leaving their homes this morning is urged to use caution while driving.