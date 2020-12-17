ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Despite Maryland’s new travel advisory order, Gov. Larry Hogan said Santa Claus can still come to town during the pandemic.
The order requires limiting travel to essential purposes only. Anyone who does travel outside of the state or into the state will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result or self-quarantine for 10 days.
Required that is, unless you are ole St. Nick.
Gov. Hogan issued a special emergency order Thursday which exempts all non-human elves and reindeer affiliated with Santa from any and all travel testing and quarantine requirements.
“Santa says he will be wearing a mask,” Gov. Hogan said.
The governor added Dr. Fauci said on a Zoom call earlier Thursday that “Santa Claus has a lot of good innate immunity from COVID-19,”
And, as all boys and girls must be to get presents, the governor said Santa asked him to remind all the kids to please remember to bring the milk and cookies out.
