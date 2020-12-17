GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a suspect in an attempted robbery at a 7-Eleven in Glen Burnie overnight Thursday.
Officers responded at the 7-Eleven store on Greenway Road East at around 12:30 a.m.
Police said an unknown male suspect came into the store, asked for a tobacco product, but was refused when he couldn’t give any identification.
The suspect left the store, but came back later and threatened the store clerk with a handgun, demanding merchandise.
Police said the clerk did not comply and the suspect fled the store on foot. Officers have not found him yet.
The clerk was not injured during the incident.
Robbery detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-4720 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.