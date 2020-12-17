ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will give Marylanders a COVID-19 update at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Maryland surpassed 5,000 coronavirus-related deaths this week and hospitalizations continue to increase.
Several hospitals have administered the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to frontline workers. Hogan said earlier this week that nursing home workers and residents would begin to be vaccinated next week.
