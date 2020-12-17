WEATHER ALERTIcy Roads A Concern Thursday After Refreezing Overnight
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will give Marylanders a COVID-19 update at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Maryland surpassed 5,000 coronavirus-related deaths this week and hospitalizations continue to increase.

Several hospitals have administered the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to frontline workers.  Hogan said earlier this week that nursing home workers and residents would begin to be vaccinated next week.

WJZ will carry the governor’s press conference live on-air and on WJZ.com.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

