COVID LATESTOver 2.2K New Cases, Hospitalizations Down
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Public Schools, Baltimore News, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, graduation rate, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has given Baltimore City Public Schools more than $12 million as part of an initiative to help keep ninth-graders on track to graduate high school, the school system announced this week.

The $12.2 million is part of a five-year commitment involving a dozen city schools, a news release announcing the grant said. The money will be used to train teachers on how to better connect with students, buy needed school resources, hire new staff and expand college and career coaching.

Officials said the foundation also gave the school system a grant in 2018 to improve literacy achievement.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply