BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has given Baltimore City Public Schools more than $12 million as part of an initiative to help keep ninth-graders on track to graduate high school, the school system announced this week.
The $12.2 million is part of a five-year commitment involving a dozen city schools, a news release announcing the grant said. The money will be used to train teachers on how to better connect with students, buy needed school resources, hire new staff and expand college and career coaching.
Officials said the foundation also gave the school system a grant in 2018 to improve literacy achievement.