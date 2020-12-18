COVID LATESTHospitalizations Continue To Decline; 2.5K New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A second suspect in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in September has been arrested and a third suspect officials are searching for should be considered armed and dangerous, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Officials arrested 27-year-old Brian Braheem Henry of Clarksburg on Tuesday. He faces multiple charges, including first-degree and second-degree murder in the September 6 shooting of Jaemari Anderson.

The shooting stemmed from a confrontation in the basement of another man, Jordan Hooks. Hooks and Anderson agreed to fight outside, officials said at the time.

When Anderson left the room, Hooks reportedly pulled a gun from the couch and put it in his waistband. Police and first responders found Anderson injured on a walking path.

Hooks was arrested on September 12.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Daniel Alonzo Flythe, 26, of Silver Spring, is still wanted in the case. The sheriff’s office said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Flythe is six feet tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Brian Braheem Henry (left) and Daniel Alonzo Flythe (right). Credit: Frederick County Sheriff’s

Anyone with information on Flythe’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 301-600-7134.

