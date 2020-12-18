COVID LATESTHospitalizations Continue To Decline; 2.5K New Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By Kelsey Kushner
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A vehicle crashed into a Baltimore County restaurant Friday, killing a person inside, county police said.

The crash happened before 1 p.m. at Parkville Crabs at the intersection of Harford Road and Taylor Avenue. Police called the crash an unfortunate accident, adding foul play is not involved.

 

Further details were not immediately available.

Harford Road is closed between Taylor and Lavender avenues.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

Kelsey Kushner

Comments

Leave a Reply