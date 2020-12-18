PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A vehicle crashed into a Baltimore County restaurant Friday, killing a person inside, county police said.
The crash happened before 1 p.m. at Parkville Crabs at the intersection of Harford Road and Taylor Avenue. Police called the crash an unfortunate accident, adding foul play is not involved.
#Baltimore county police are on the scene of a car crash outside Parkville Crabs where police say a car crashed into the storefront and killed a person inside. Police say it was an unfortunate accident, there is no foul play involved @wjz pic.twitter.com/j4Dkh5aQen
— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) December 18, 2020
Further details were not immediately available.
Veh drove into Parkville Crabs, killing a person inside. Harford Rd between Taylor & Lavender Aves remains closed. ^jzphttps://t.co/Fk0b2Z1trH
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 18, 2020
Harford Road is closed between Taylor and Lavender avenues.
