BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old truck driver has been arrested in a fatal Valentine’s Day crash that sent a man falling from the Key Bridge into the water below, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police Department said Friday.
Charles Dailey, Jr., of Pasadena, was arrested Sunday and taken to Central Booking. He’s charged with one count of criminally negligent manslaughter by vehicle.
READ MORE: Man Killed After Being Knocked Off Key Bridge During Crash
Police said Dailey was behind the wheel of an International tractor-trailer around 10 a.m. on February 14 when he hit a disabled Honda sedan on the bridge. Crews had been called to the area for a report of a disabled vehicle around 10 a.m., but before they got to the scene, Dailey reportedly hit the disabled Honda.
The victim, 29-year-old Nazmi Abdelhadi of Middle River, died due to the crash. Marine units pulled his body from the water near the bridge.
It’s unclear if Abdelhadi died prior to falling from the bridge.