ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Maryland continues to fall after setting a record on Tuesday, the Maryland Department of Health reported Friday.

Hospitalizations peaked at 1,799 on Tuesday, but as of Friday, that total has fallen to 1,686. Acute care patients also hit a record high on Tuesday, reaching 1,388.

Of those currently in the hospital, 1,287 are in acute care and 399 are in intensive care.

Sixteen fewer people were in the hospital than on Thursday, the health department reported.

The state’s health department reported 2,569 COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 246,553. Three dozen new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 5,188.

The positivity rate increased slightly from 7.73% on Thursday to 7.77% on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, the state has seen 5,205,154 COVID-19 tests conducted. Of those, 2,837,177 people have tested negative.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 4,983 (134) Anne Arundel 21,223 (311) 13* Baltimore City 29,020 (628) 21* Baltimore County 35,283 (825) 29* Calvert 1,968 (42) 1* Caroline 1,195 (10) Carroll 4,468 (150) 4* Cecil 3,024 (62) 2* Charles 5,383 (115) 1* Dorchester 1,212 (17) Frederick 9,380 (160) 8* Garrett 1,258 (30) Harford 7,590 (126) 4* Howard 10,027 (163) 6* Kent 613 (24) 2* Montgomery 41,172 (1,012) 45* Prince George’s 49,565 (991) 27* Queen Anne’s 1,406 (26) 1* St. Mary’s 2,867 (78) Somerset 1,549 (15) Talbot 999 (7) Washington 6,457 (110) 1* Wicomico 4,095 (70) Worcester 1,816 (41) 1* Data not available (41) 4*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 10,900 (1) 10-19 22,190 (4) 20-29 46,145 (27) 1* 30-39 43,654 (59) 6* 40-49 38,409 (158) 4* 50-59 36,720 (400) 22* 60-69 24,451 (811) 17* 70-79 14,140 (1,298) 30* 80+ 9,944 (2,427) 90* Data not available (3) Female 129,664 (2,531) 82* Male 116,889 (2,657) 88*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 72,524 (1,947) 60* Asian (NH) 5,001 (178) 7* White (NH) 77,779 (2,430) 84* Hispanic 44,241 (527) 14* Other (NH) 11,274 (56) Data not available 35,734 (50) 5*

