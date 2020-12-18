ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Maryland continues to fall after setting a record on Tuesday, the Maryland Department of Health reported Friday.
Hospitalizations peaked at 1,799 on Tuesday, but as of Friday, that total has fallen to 1,686. Acute care patients also hit a record high on Tuesday, reaching 1,388.
Of those currently in the hospital, 1,287 are in acute care and 399 are in intensive care.
Sixteen fewer people were in the hospital than on Thursday, the health department reported.
The state’s health department reported 2,569 COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 246,553. Three dozen new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 5,188.
The positivity rate increased slightly from 7.73% on Thursday to 7.77% on Friday.
Since the pandemic began, the state has seen 5,205,154 COVID-19 tests conducted. Of those, 2,837,177 people have tested negative.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|4,983
|(134)
|Anne Arundel
|21,223
|(311)
|13*
|Baltimore City
|29,020
|(628)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|35,283
|(825)
|29*
|Calvert
|1,968
|(42)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,195
|(10)
|Carroll
|4,468
|(150)
|4*
|Cecil
|3,024
|(62)
|2*
|Charles
|5,383
|(115)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,212
|(17)
|Frederick
|9,380
|(160)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,258
|(30)
|Harford
|7,590
|(126)
|4*
|Howard
|10,027
|(163)
|6*
|Kent
|613
|(24)
|2*
|Montgomery
|41,172
|(1,012)
|45*
|Prince George’s
|49,565
|(991)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,406
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|2,867
|(78)
|Somerset
|1,549
|(15)
|Talbot
|999
|(7)
|Washington
|6,457
|(110)
|1*
|Wicomico
|4,095
|(70)
|Worcester
|1,816
|(41)
|1*
|Data not available
|(41)
|4*
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|10,900
|(1)
|10-19
|22,190
|(4)
|20-29
|46,145
|(27)
|1*
|30-39
|43,654
|(59)
|6*
|40-49
|38,409
|(158)
|4*
|50-59
|36,720
|(400)
|22*
|60-69
|24,451
|(811)
|17*
|70-79
|14,140
|(1,298)
|30*
|80+
|9,944
|(2,427)
|90*
|Data not available
|(3)
|Female
|129,664
|(2,531)
|82*
|Male
|116,889
|(2,657)
|88*
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|72,524
|(1,947)
|60*
|Asian (NH)
|5,001
|(178)
|7*
|White (NH)
|77,779
|(2,430)
|84*
|Hispanic
|44,241
|(527)
|14*
|Other (NH)
|11,274
|(56)
|Data not available
|35,734
|(50)
|5*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.