By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Fire Department, Baltimore News, Fire, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews are investigating the cause of a vacant house fire in northwest Baltimore Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the 4000 block of Borman Avenue.

Crews responded and found heavy fire showing through the second and third-story vacant home.

No injures were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

CBS Baltimore Staff

