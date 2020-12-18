Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews are investigating the cause of a vacant house fire in northwest Baltimore Friday afternoon.
The fire broke out in the 4000 block of Borman Avenue.
#BCFD members on scene on a 2-Alarm fire in the 4000blk of Borman Ave. Heavy fire was showing from the 2nd floor & through the roof of a 3-story vacant home. No injuries reported & the cause remains under investigation pic.twitter.com/0dFm8jyZlr
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) December 18, 2020
Crews responded and found heavy fire showing through the second and third-story vacant home.
No injures were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.