By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FDA on Friday approved Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine were among those to work on multiple vaccine trials, including Moderna’s.

Dr. Matthew Laurence, a COVID-19 vaccine researcher from the school’s Center for Vaccine Development, said Moderna’s vaccine performed better than expected.

“The expectation was far lower as far as how well the vaccine would protect, but the fact that it gave more than 90% efficacy is just astounding,” he said.

Moderna is the second company to be granted emergency use authorization for a coronavirus vaccine from the FDA. Pfizer was granted emergency use on December 12.

