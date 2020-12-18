ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan today announced on Friday the recipients of 32 awards totaling more than $8 million to tourism-related nonprofits through the Maryland Strong Economic Recovery Initiative.
This is part of the more than $600 million in emergency economic relief that the state has announced to date.
The program, administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, provides grants up to $500,000 for the state’s nonprofit and tourism producing organizations.
In addition to the nonprofit tourism awards, the Maryland Strong Economic Recovery Initiative will also provide $35 million in funding to entertainment venues and Main Street communities impacted by the pandemic.
Applications for those programs are currently being reviewed and awards are expected to be finalized by the end of the year.
