ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health has launched its new COVID-19 vaccine information page.
The page, which is part of MDH’s COVID-19 public information hub, will serve as the home base for COVID-19 vaccine updates as information continues to evolve.
The new page includes information about Maryland COVID-19 vaccine priority groups; vaccine status and dosing information; and resources about vaccine development, clinical studies and emergency use authorization approval.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.