BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo announced on Friday it will host a virtual encounter with the newest member of the chimpanzee family, Maisie!
This will be offered on Wednesday’s and Thursday’s at 11:30 a.m. for a limited time only, the Maryland Zoo said.
People will learn about what it takes for the Chimpanzee Forest Animal Care Team to raise Maisie, and what their goals are for introducing Maisie to a surrogate mother.
Virtual tour participants can ask questions in real-time about Maisie and the chimp troop, the care they receive, conservation efforts, and see Maisie in action!