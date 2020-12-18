BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new indictment accuses prominent Baltimore defense attorney Kenneth Ravenell of conspiring to commit money laundering and narcotics and racketeering conspiracies, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said Friday morning.
The latest indictment, which was returned by a grand jury on Thursday, supersedes an earlier one against Ravenell and adds two new defendants: 73-year-old Joshua Reinhardt Treem of Columbia and 45-year-old Sean Francis Gordon. Treem practiced law with Ravenell, while Gordon was a private investigator for Treem and Ravenell, officials said.
The indictment accuses the trio of creating false records and obstructing a proceeding to protect Ravenell and others.
Last year, Ravenell was indicted on federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and narcotics conspiracy.
The original indictment accused Ravenell of coaching a drug trafficker client and others on how to evade law enforcement in order to enrich himself, as well as using his law firm’s bank accounts to launder money. The new indictment adds charges that accuse Ravenell, Treem and Gordon of conspiring to obstruct an investigation into Ravenell and one of his clients.