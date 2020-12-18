Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man shot himself in the leg on Friday night after trying to pull out a gun during a police pursuit in northwest Baltimore, according to police.
Officers were pursuing an armed suspect in the 4800 block of Haddon Avenue when he allegedly tried to pull out a gun, police say.
The suspect shot himself in the leg while trying to pull out the gun, police say.
According to police, he was taken to an area hospital for treatment and will be charged upon discharge.
Police say they do not believe the suspect was trying to fire at them and that he was likely trying to ditch the gun to getaway.
No additional injuries were reported.