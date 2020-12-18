BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Friday, the United Way of Central Maryland pulled off a Christmas miracle with the help of DoorDash.

At the Pathway Church of God, volunteers from United Way assembled Christmas packages.

“Today, we are packing bags to get out to local neighbors in need,” Beth Littrell, of the United Way of Central Maryland, said.

For every bag, there’s a family, and for every family this Christmas there is a real need.

“We wanted to make sure that the families, even though they couldn’t come out and join us, that they can still have some of those fun things to have at home,” Littrell said.

The bags contain games, blankets, Christmas stockings for the kids, and even a chicken.

It’s enough Christmas cheer to warm the hearts and bellies of hundreds.

“This is just a time for organizations like United Way to wrap around those families, provide hope,” Franklyn Baker, CEO of United Way of Central Maryland, said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the packages are being delivered this year.

“We’re going to have all the DoorDash drivers come through and they’re going to go through the neighborhood and drop these off at the front doorsteps,” Littrell said.

The bags are headed to families in the Brooklyn and Curtis Bay neighborhoods.

“There are so many people in our community who we deem as essential workers, but many of them can’t afford the essentials,” Baker said.

Over 200 families are going to be receiving these bags.