BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Members of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport participated in National Wreaths Across America Day at Friendship Cemetery this week.
BWI held a small, socially distanced ceremony at Friendship Cemetery. Four wreaths were placed on the grave markers of four U.S. service members buried at the cemetery.
Today is #WreathsAcrossAmerica Day.
During a small, socially-distanced ceremony on Thursday, wreaths were placed at gravesites of 4 veterans at Friendship Cemetery. The cemetery is on airport grounds and dates back to the early 20th century. #SceneAtBWI #MDOTscenes @theMDTA pic.twitter.com/qHA4rAr52t
— BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) December 19, 2020
Friendship Cemetery is located near the center of BWI Airport’s property and dates back to the early 20th century.