COVID LATESTHospitalizations Continue To Decline; Death Total Rises
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, BWI, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, Friendship Cemetery, Local TV, National Wreaths Across America Day, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Members of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport participated in National Wreaths Across America Day at Friendship Cemetery this week.

BWI held a small, socially distanced ceremony at Friendship Cemetery. Four wreaths were placed on the grave markers of four U.S. service members buried at the cemetery.

Friendship Cemetery is located near the center of BWI Airport’s property and dates back to the early 20th century.

