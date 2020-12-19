COVID LATEST
Hospitalizations Continue To Decline; Death Total Rises
It’s Academic: December 19, 2020
By
CBS Baltimore Staff
December 19, 2020 at 5:36 pm
Filed Under:
It's Academic
Middletown High School: 420
Liberty High School: 380
Francis Scott Key High School: 370
