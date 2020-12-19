Comments
LAS VEGAS (WJZ) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller honored the memory of his former Ravens teammate and close friend Lorenzo Taliaferro in Thursday night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Waller put up 150 yards and a touchdown on nine catches against the Chargers defense. He threw up a 34, the number of Taliaferro, after his touchdown reception.
Darren Waller threw up a 34 after his TD for his former @Ravens teammate Lorenzo Taliaferro who passed away yesterday. pic.twitter.com/2ILkij4UV2
— NFL Up (@NFLUpOfficial) December 18, 2020
The tight end also wrote 34 on his cleats before the game.
Waller spent his first few seasons with the Ravens, where he was teammates with Taliaferro, who died suddenly on Wednesday.