By CBS Baltimore Staff
LAS VEGAS (WJZ) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller honored the memory of his former Ravens teammate and close friend Lorenzo Taliaferro in Thursday night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Waller put up 150 yards and a touchdown on nine catches against the Chargers defense. He threw up a 34, the number of Taliaferro, after his touchdown reception.

 

The tight end also wrote 34 on his cleats before the game.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 17: Tight end Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders wears shoes with a message in tribute to former Baltimore Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro during warmups before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Taliaferro died on December 16. The Chargers defeated the Raiders 30-27 in overtime. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Waller spent his first few seasons with the Ravens, where he was teammates with Taliaferro, who died suddenly on Wednesday.

