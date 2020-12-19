Comments
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn Park on Friday night.
Police were called at around 10:30 p.m. to the area of Marshall Road near 10th Avenue for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives do not believe this was a random act, according to police.
Northern District Detectives are investigating and asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.