By CBS Baltimore Staff
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn Park on Friday night.

Police were called at around 10:30 p.m. to the area of Marshall Road near 10th Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives do not believe this was a random act, according to police.

Northern District Detectives are investigating and asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

