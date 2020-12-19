BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man and woman were killed in a double shooting in west Baltimore on Saturday afternoon.
Police were patrolling the area of Vine Street at Smallwood Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. when they found two people unresponsive in a vehicle.
Medics responded to the scene and found a 48-year-old man and an unidentified woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.