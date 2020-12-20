BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were shot in separate shootings across Baltimore later Sunday afternoon, police say.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Bonner Road in northwest Baltimore to investigate at around 2:41 p.m. They found a 25-year-old man who had been shot to the head.

He was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation due to the victim’s severe injury.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

Later in the afternoon, officers in southwest Baltimore were called to the 2100 block of Chelsea Terrace to investigate a reported shooting at around 3:24 p.m.

They found a 25-year-old man shot to the thigh. He was taken to an area hospital and is also listed in critical condition.

Southwest District Shooting detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District detectives, at 410-396-2488.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

Two other men were also injured in separate early morning shootings Sunday.