ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Maryland has increased while thirty-seven new deaths have been reported, according to data released by the State Department of Health on Sunday.

Hospitalizations have increased after dropping the last two days, bringing the total up to 1,662. Of those currently in the hospital, 1,256 are in acute care and 406 are in intensive care.

The State Department of Health reported 2,054 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 250,808.

Thirty-seven new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 5,279.

Since the pandemic began, the state has conducted 5,284,171 COVID-19 tests. Of those, 2,407,783 have returned negative.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maryland (probable deaths listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 5,050 (140)
Anne Arundel 21,674 (316) 13*
Baltimore City 29,331 (643) 21*
Baltimore County 35,819 (838) 29*
Calvert 1,994 (44) 1*
Caroline 1,215 (10)
Carroll 4,594 (152) 4*
Cecil 3,146 (63) 2*
Charles 5,492 (116) 1*
Dorchester 1,257 (17)
Frederick 9,613 (162) 8*
Garrett 1,306 (34)
Harford 7,750 (129) 4*
Howard 10,196 (164) 6*
Kent 630 (24) 2*
Montgomery 41,780 (1,015) 45*
Prince George’s 50,319 (1,009) 27*
Queen Anne’s 1,449 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 2,923 (81)
Somerset 1,577 (16)
Talbot 1,018 (7)
Washington 6,628 (115) 3*
Wicomico 4,184 (71) 1*
Worcester 1,863 (41) 1*
Data not available (46)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 11,153 (1)
10-19 22,600 (4)
20-29 46,838 (27) 1*
30-39 44,396 (59) 6*
40-49 39,053 (160) 4*
50-59 37,363 (410) 21*
60-69 24,891 (825) 17*
70-79 14,380 (1,325) 30*
80+ 10,134 (2,466) 90*
Data not available (2)
Female 131,870 (2,569) 82*
Male 118,938 (2,710) 87*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 73,644 (1,976) 60*
Asian (NH) 5,099 (179) 7*
White (NH) 79,528 (2,477) 85*
Hispanic 44,722 (532) 15*
Other (NH) 11,467 (55)
Data not available 36,348 (60) 2*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

