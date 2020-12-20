BALTIMORE, M.d.– Two are injured, one critically, in two separate shootings early Sunday morning, according to Baltimore City Police.

Around 1:42 a.m., officers were sent to the 200 block of S. Wickham Road to investigate a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 27 year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the body and the head. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Southwest District Shooting detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District detectives, at 410-396-2488.

Later that morning, at approximately 4:30 a.m., officers were sent to a local hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment.

The officers arrived at the hospital and found a 24 year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand being treated by medical personnel.

Central District shooting detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District detectives, at 410-396-2411.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.